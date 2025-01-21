BREAKING: Tinubu Meets Fubara, Ogoni Leaders Behind Closed-Door

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and key leaders from Ogoniland at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Fubara, accompanied by Senator Lee Maeba, arrived with a high-profile delegation that includes Senators Magnus Abe, Olaka Nwogu, Bennett Birabi Barry, Mpigi, and Joe Poroma, along with Chief Victor Giadom, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Monsignor Pius Kii, and Ledum Mitee at the villa.

The meeting also features prominent government officials such as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abba; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed; the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

While the specifics of the agenda have not been disclosed, the discussion is believed to center on the Ogoni clean-up project and the possible resumption of oil exploration in the region.

The proposed meeting between President Tinubu and some Ogoni leaders regarding the resumption of oil activities in Ogoni land faces potential disruption as the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed strong reservations about being excluded. MOSOP, in a statement signed by its three factional presidents—Prince Nuyete Biira, Fegalo Nsuke, and Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu—voiced disappointment over the lack of consultation, labeling the meeting as “clandestine” and warning it could undermine ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts in the region.

