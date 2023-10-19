BREAKING: Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu has yet again approved the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for Parastatals and Agencies which falls under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

President Tinubu okayed the appointment of the eight CEOs on Thursday in a statement made available to state correspondence by its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The President has charged the newly appointed leaders in these critical sub-sectors with the responsibility to introduce innovation and generate fresh prospects for Nigerians.

This he said would be achieved through the efficient reformation of these significant government institutions, which play a role in fostering national unity, transforming perspectives, and exhibiting the nation to the global community.

Below is the list of the new appointments that take immediate effect.

(1) National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu

(2) Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos

(3) Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

(4) National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

(5) Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

(6) Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

(7) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali

(8) Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah