BREAKING: Tinubu Leaves Brazil For Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has left Brazil en route to Abuja following his state visit, which focused on strengthening relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the presidential jet took off from Brasília International Airport Air Force Base at 12:57 pm (local time).

Amb. Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East and Amb Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, were present at the airport to bid farewell to the President.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and other government officials were also at the airport.

A guard of honour, led by Col. Cel Nicolas, was part of the brief departure ceremony.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Brasília on Monday, August 25, for the strategic diplomatic engagement.

After his arrival, Brazil rolled out the red carpet and accorded the Nigerian leader full military honours at the Palácio do Planalto.

Tinubu later met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and senior Brazilian officials.

Both leaders witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding, covering aviation, foreign affairs, science and technology, and agriculture, key sectors in Nigeria’s development agenda.