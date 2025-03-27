BREAKING: Tinubu Hosts Ghanaian President In Aso Rock

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received the newly elected President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on a courtesy visit at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

Mahama, who arrived at the president’s residence at 2:30 pm on Thursday, is visiting his Nigerian counterpart for the first time since his inauguration as the President of Ghana on January 7th, 2025.

The ongoing meeting is expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Ghana, as well as discussing key regional issues within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Both leaders are expected to explore areas of mutual cooperation in trade, security, and economic development.

The Ghanaian leader paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the State House on December 17, 2024, days after his election as President. He was declared winner on December 7.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had expressed optimism that Mahama’s return to leadership would bolster stability within the ECOWAS.

Details later…

