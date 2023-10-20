BREAKING: Tinubu Finally Approves New Minimum Wage To Civil Servants

President Bola Ahmed Tonubu has approved the sum of Thirdty Five Thousand Naira (N35,000) to all federal civil servants in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

This was contained in a document signed by Ekpo U. O. Nta, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and CEO of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

New Telegraph gathered that the circular was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers and Ministers of State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Chairmen, Federal Commissions, Federal Permanent Secretaries, Clerk of the National Assembly, Secretary, National Judicial Council, Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission, Directors-General and Chief Executives of Parastatals, Agencies and Governments-Owned Companies Auditor-General for the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation.

READ ALSO:

The circular reads, “I refer to the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Monday, 2 October 2023 as a result of the dispute arising from the withdrawal of subsidy on the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) and hereby convey the approval of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the grant of a wage award of N35,000:00 (thirty-five thousand Naira) only per month to all Federal Government workers with effect from 1 September 2023 pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.

“Accordingly, the implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies that are treasury-funded will be funded from the treasury.

Non-treasury funded Federal Government agencies are to implement the same from their internally generated.”