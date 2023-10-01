BREAKING: Tinubu Extends N25,000 Provisional Wage To All Grade Levels

Following the backlash that greeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day Broadcast, the Federal Government has bowed to pressure as they announced that the N25,000 provisional wage increase announced for low-grade workers is now applicable to all levels of civil officials.

The Chief of Staff (Cos) to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday evening, October 1,

Sunday Telegraph reported that this is coming hours after the proposed N25,000 Provisional salary increase for the typical low-grade worker was rejected by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a meeting with government representatives, organised labour demanded a 100% rise.

Detail Later…