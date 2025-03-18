Share

In a decisive move to address the escalating political turmoil in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a six-month state of emergency, effectively dissolving the state’s executive and legislative branches.

This announcement came during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday at 7:00 PM, transmitted live via the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that the crisis in Rivers State has intensified in recent weeks, marked by a power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and factions loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The situation escalated with the Rivers State House of Assembly issuing an impeachment notice against Governor Fubara and his deputy, citing gross misconduct.

This development has raised significant concerns over law and order in the oil-rich state.

In response to the deteriorating situation, President Tinubu emphasized the necessity of upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace.

He urged all stakeholders to respect judicial decisions and work towards restoring stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.

The President’s declaration of a state of emergency shows the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and ensuring the safety and well-being of Rivers State residents.

This measure is expected to pave the way for restoring order and addressing the underlying issues contributing to the current unrest.

Nigerians are encouraged to stay informed through official channels as the situation develops.

