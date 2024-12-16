BREAKING: Tinubu Chairs FEC Meeting In Aso Rock

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently chairing the Federal Executive Council meeting (FEC), New Telegraph reports.

The President arrived at the Council Chamber of the State House Abuja for the meeting at about 1:20 PM. The meeting is attended by ministers and some presidential aides among others.

However, Vice President Kashim Shettima is not present at the meeting as he is away for an official assignment in Dubai and he is expected to proceed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.

President Tinubu is expected to lay the 2025 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly on Tuesday 17 December.

