BREAKING: Tinubu Bow To Pressure, Withdraws Kashim Imam’s Nomination

On Thursday, President Boa Tinubu withdrew the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) amid criticism from opposition and eminent Nigerians.

The withdrawal notice was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale.

The President’s withdrawal of the nomination, as indicated earlier, has been directed to take immediate effect.

It’s important to note that this directive to withdraw the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam does not impact any other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.

READ ALSO:

It had been reported that some Nigerians criticized the President for appointing a 25-year-old to lead a federal agency.

Kashim Imam, who is said to have completed his National Youth Service in the previous year, was widely perceived as lacking the experience required to lead a strategic agency of this nature.

However, figures such as former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former Senator, Shehu Sani, had expressed their support and commended Tinubu for making the appointment.