BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives N’Assembly For 2024 Budget Presentation

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly complex for the 2024 budget presentation.

President Tinubu got to the N’Assembly at exactly 11: 04 am on Wednesday amid heavy security.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council had on Monday approved the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5tn.

However, the new budget is an increase from the N26.01tn earlier considered by the council.

READ ALSO:

Ahead of the budget presentation, Tinubu had three weeks ago forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly, the 2024 – 2026 MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper where the sum of N26.1tn was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The Senate through its committee on Finance after two weeks of interactive sessions with heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies on revenue and expenditure projections made for them, approved the MTEF.

It specifically approved the N26.1trn proposed as the 2024 budget and other parameters as proposed by the President.

Meanwhile, there is a heightened security presence at the National Assembly Complex.

Several armed policemen were drafted to the entrances to the complex which are the Main (MOPOL) Gate, the Villa Gate, and the Annex Gates of the National Assembly.

Details later…