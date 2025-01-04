Share

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State, on board the Nigeria Air Force Airbus A330 at about 1:22 pm for an official visit to the state.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia said President Tinubu will commission the Enugu International Conference Center, built by the Peter Mbah-led administration

Saturday Telegraph reports that those present to receive the President at the airport were the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Abia Governor, Alex Otti; Anambra Deputy Governor; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; and oil magnate, Arthur Ezeh, among others.

Other projects to be commissioned by the President include the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state and 60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state

The President will also commission the completed multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre, 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City, a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.

