September 12, 2023
BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives Abuja From UAE, India

After spending a week away from the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally landed in Abuja.

Recalls that President Tinubu was in New Delhi, India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, where he met with other world leaders to discuss global issues such as the economy, climate change, and security.

From there, President Tinubu move to United ARab Emirates (UAE) for diplomatic talks with Emirati leaders on a range of bilateral issues, including trade

However, upon his arrival in Abuja, the President was received by a delegation of government officials.

Details Later…..

