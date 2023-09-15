BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New CBN Governor, 4 Deputies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday appointed Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Tinubu approved the nomination of Dr Cardoso to serve as the new CBN boss in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, Cardoso will serve for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

The statement reads, “This directive is in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate,” he stated.

The new Deputy Governors include Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor, and Dr Bala M. Bello.

“In line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the President expects the above-listed nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all,” Ngelale stated.