BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New Board Members For NDDC

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of board members and a management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, adding that the appointments take immediate effect.
According to him, Tinubu appointed Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of the Board of the Commission.
READ ALSO:
- NDDC, Amnesty programme not serving interest of Niger Delta people –Attah
- NDDC Pledges Partnership With Donors, Dev Agencies To Lift Niger Delta
- NDDC To Eliminate Redundancy In Budget Implementation
In keeping with his Renewed Hope programme, President Tinubu anticipated that the new Board and management team establish a new era of successful administration in the NDDC.
Below are the board members and management team.
Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.