BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New Board Members For NDDC

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of board members and a management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, adding that the appointments take immediate effect.

According to him, Tinubu appointed Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of the Board of the Commission.

In keeping with his Renewed Hope programme, President Tinubu anticipated that the new Board and management team establish a new era of successful administration in the NDDC.

Below are the board members and management team.

Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta

Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.