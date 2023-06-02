New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Gbajabiamila, CoS, Hadejia DCoS, Akume SGF

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff (CoS), and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS).

According to a press release issued by the Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Tinubu also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

New Telegraph gathered that Tinubu made the appointment in a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

