BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Dikko DG National Sports Commission

Share

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mallam Shehu Dikko, the former Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), as the new Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The President made the announcement shortly after the scrapping of the Ministry of Sports and the return of the NSC.

Dikko, who ran the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for about seven years, now steps into a larger role to oversee the development of sports across the nation.

More details later…

Share

Please follow and like us: