New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints…

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Dikko DG National Sports Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mallam Shehu Dikko, the former Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), as the new Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The President made the announcement shortly after the scrapping of the Ministry of Sports and the return of the NSC.

Dikko, who ran the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for about seven years, now steps into a larger role to oversee the development of sports across the nation.

More details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Attorney General Advocates For Reduced Govt Litigation
Read Next

Tinubu Approves Restructuring Of Ministries, Ministerial Portfolios
Share
Copy Link
×