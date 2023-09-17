BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints 8 New Aides For Shettima

President Bola Tinubu appointed Stanley Nkwocha as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media, Office of the Vice President, along with seven other office holders.

President Tinubu also approved other appointments for the office of the Vice President, including the office of Special Adviser to the President on Economy, naming Tope Fasua as occupant.

The list sighted by Sunday Telegraph on September 17, confirmed a senior aide to the President, Muhammad Bulama has been appointed as senior special assistant to the president on special duties.

It reads: “President Tinubu has appointed new aides to the Vice President’s office. Stanley Nkwocha SSA Media (VP Office); Tope Kolade Fasua, Special Adviser Economy (VP Office); and Sadiq S Jambo SA Economy (VP Office).

“Dr. Muhammad Bulama SSA Special Duty (VP Office); Mahmud Muhammad Personal Assistant Domestic North-East (VP Office); Ahmed Ningi, SSA Digital media and emergency management (VP Office); Musa Amshi Muhammad Al-Amin, SSA Special Duties (VP Office); and Emmanuella Eduozor as SA Multimedia Content Production.”