BREAKING: Tinubu, Akpabio, NSA, IGP In Closed-Door Meeting

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with his service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which began at about 03:00 pm also had Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in attendance.

During the meeting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu were also spotted arriving at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

As of the time of filling this report, it is unclear if they are part of the meeting with security chiefs.

In attendance are the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Directors General of the State Security Service, Mr Adeola Ajayi and the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed.

Although the reason for the emergency conclave is unclear, it comes just hours after an explosion rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gonna Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The explosion occurred late on Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction.

