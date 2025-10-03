Breaking The Silence: Tackling Gender-Based Violence In Bauchi Communities

When Fatima (not real name), a 26-year-old mother of two from Ningi Local Government Area (LGA) in Bauchi State, musters the courage to share her story, it is one filled with scars—both physical and emotional. Married off in her teenage years, she endured years of wife-beating, neglect, and verbal abuse.

Her suffering, like that of many women in Bauchi and across Nigeria, is rooted in entrenched social norms, poverty, and insecurity that perpetuate gender-based violence (GBV). Fatima’s story is not isolated. Across Bauchi’s three local government areas (LGAs)—Ningi, Kirfi, and Giade—stakeholders have identified insecurity, stigmatisation, poverty, and harmful cultural practices as the leading drivers of GBV.

In a recent community dialogue convened under the MAP GBV Project, stakeholders ranging from traditional rulers to religious leaders came together to confront an issue that many believe is silently eating away at the fabric of society. The MAP GBV project: A step toward change The MAP GBV initiative is implemented by the Bauchi State Government in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, through the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development.

It aims to prevent persistent violence against women and children by fostering inclusive, rightsbased dialogue that challenges harmful norms. According to Malam Huzaifa Abubakar, Programme Officer, the project deliberately brings together traditional, religious, and community leaders—those with moral authority and influence—to reshape narratives about gender justice. “The idea is to promote culturally grounded messages of fairness, respect, and dignity while aligning with both religious teachings and national laws,” he explained.

The objectives of the project include the prevention of GBV through influence, legal awareness and community mobilisation. To this end, the project uses the voices of 25 traditional and religious leaders in each of the three LGAs to advocate against GBV. The project also Increases understanding of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Protection Law among leaders.

Furthermore , it ensures that GBV prevention becomes a subject of daily discourse in mosques, churches, schools, and local gatherings. Commitments from leaders During the sessions, key commitments emerged. Pastor Daniel Abgeno and Imam Muhammad Alhassan Said pledged to weave anti-GBV messages into their sermons. Community leader Dan Lawan Din Ningi promised to mobilise his peers to reject violence in all its forms, while educator Malama Rakiya vowed to incorporate GBV awareness into school activities and community events.

“These voices matter,” said Aliyu Darazo, the Deputy GBV Desk Officer from the Ministry. “When a religious leader speaks against wife-beating or child marriage, the message carries moral weight. When a teacher raises the issue in classrooms, a generation is enlightened. This is how societies begin to change.” Why Bauchi, why now? The selection of Ningi, Kirfi, and Giade is strategic.

These LGAs are rural, culturally diverse, and represent communities where harmful practices are deeply entrenched but where community leaders also command strong influence. Poverty and insecurity— two factors fueling GBV—are widespread in these areas. Many families struggling economically often view early marriage as an escape from hardship, inadvertently exposing young girls to abuse.

Additionally, insecurity from insurgency spillovers and local conflicts leave women and girls more vulnerable to exploitation and violence. Stigma compounds the problem: survivors are often silenced, fearing social rejection. Lessons from beyond Nigeria Globally, gender-based violence is not unique to Bauchi or Nigeria.

Yet, how societies address it differs. In countries with advanced economies, strong legal systems, comprehensive social services, and widespread awareness campaigns have yielded significant progress. For instance, Sweden, widely regarded as one of the safest countries for women, has embedded gender equality into its laws, education, and workplace policies. Domestic violence is treated as a crime against the state, not just the individual, ensuring perpetrators face prosecution even if victims withdraw complaints.

In Canada, survivors of GBV benefit from government-funded shelters, hotlines, and counseling services. Community education campaigns are integrated into school curricula, teaching young people about consent, respect, and healthy relationships from an early age. These examples highlight lessons for Nigeria: the importance of survivor-centered support systems, consistent law enforcement, and proactive education to break the cycle of abuse.

Beyond Bauchi: A national imperative While the MAP GBV project is localised, its implications are national. Nigeria, with one of the highest prevalence rates of GBV in Africa, stands to benefit from scaling such initiatives. If community leaders in Bauchi can lead cultural and religiously sensitive conversations, similar models could be replicated across the country’s 774 LGAs.

“GBV is not just a women’s issue—it’s a societal issue,” said Nura Yusuf, one of the lead facilitators at the session. “When women and girls live in fear, families suffer, productivity declines, and communities fail to thrive.” Indeed, studies show that countries addressing GBV effectively experience stronger economic growth and improved public health outcomes. Reducing GBV helps create safer schools, healthier families, and more inclusive economies.

Voices of hope For survivors like Fatima, the project represents a flicker of hope. “If leaders in my community start speaking out, maybe my daughter won’t go through what I went through,” she said quietly. The stakeholders also issued a call to government at all levels: to design policies that respond to grassroots realities, fund social protection services, and sustain awareness campaigns.

Importantly, they emphasised unity—leaders, neighbours, and families working together to challenge silence and stigma. Looking forward While Bauchi State takes the lead with the MAP GBV project, the bigger picture lies in sustaining momentum. Addressing GBV requires multi-pronged efforts: enforcement of laws like the VAPP Act, support services for survivors, poverty reduction, and education that changes mindsets.

The VAPP Act is a progressive Nigerian federal law passed in 2015 that prohibits various forms of violence, including domestic violence, rape, and harmful traditional practices like female genital mutilation (FGM) and forced marriage. The Act aims to protect individuals, provide remedies for victims, and punish offenders.

While it is a federal law, each state must domesticate it for it to be fully enforced within its jurisdiction. Nigeria can learn from international models but must tailor interventions to its cultural and socio-economic context. As ActionAid Nigeria and the Ministry of Women Affairs continue to drive this initiative, the hope is that communities like Ningi, Kirfi, and Giade will become catalysts for wider societal change. For now, Fatima and countless others wait for that change to reach their doorsteps.

Their stories are both a warning and a reminder: the fight against gender-based violence cannot wait. This is because freedom from violence is a fundamental human right, and gender-based violence undermines a person’s sense of self-worth and self-esteem. It affects not only physical health but also mental health and may lead to selfharm, isolation, depression and suicidal attempts.