Breaking the Silence on Social Stigma: How Family Life Experts Can Address Root Causes of Maternal Vulnerability (2)

Share

The unpleasant case of Blessing Ibuku serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to confront the stigma surrounding vulnerable unmarried mothers in Nigeria. This is a sad trend we all need to confront squarely. The more the society continues to impose harsh judgments on women who find themselves in these vulnerable situations the more the negative effect of emotional and psychological stigma inflicted on them and the vicious cycle continues.

It is the reason my article is a clarion call on family life practitioners to step forward to address not only the immediate consequences of such societal pressures but also the underlying issues that contribute to maternal vulnerability. This is achieved by encouraging strong advocacy for open dialogues and creating formidable and supportive networks to dismantle the barriers that isolate these women and prevent them from seeking help.

Managing the stigma in unmarried young mothers in Nigeria is indeed a herculean task, as it involves addressing deeply rooted cultural, societal, and individual biases across tribes. Young mothers often encounter stigma and discrimination, affecting their lives and that of their children-this vulnerability has led to the decision of many young girls to resort to abortion in a bid to want to escape the shame arising from significant social discrimination and societal disapproval, which can worsen their emotional and mental health challenges. Various studies highlight that these women employ coping strategies such as avoidance, concealment, and reliance on belief systems to manage the stigma they encounter.

However, these strategies overtime have proven can inadvertently lead to further isolation and adverse outcomes, including gender-based violence and poor access to essential amenities. To effectively combat this stigma, there is a pressing need for comprehensive policy frameworks that not only challenge negative societal narratives but also promote supportive environments for young mothers, ensuring they receive the necessary resources and care to thrive.

One of the works I had access to while preparing this article is the extensive work of Ayomide Oluseye, which he did along with co-authors Philippa Waterhouse and Lesley Hoggart. Their research, entitled “I have to pretend that I don’t care: Stigma management among unmarried young mothers in South-Western Nigeria,” explores the stigma management strategies employed by young mothers in rural Nigeria. The study involved semi-structured interviews with 24 young mothers and 10 key informants, revealing that societal disapproval of unmarried motherhood is a common experience.

The findings indicate that these women utilize various coping strategies, such as avoidance and concealment, to navigate stigma, although these methods can lead to further isolation and adverse outcomes, including mental health issues and increased vulnerability to gender-based violence. The research emphasizes the need for policy frameworks that combat stigma and promote supportive environments for young mothers, highlighting the critical role of health professionals in providing de-stigmatizing services to encourage help-seeking behaviour among this population.

Their key findings centres on social disadvantages, gender norms and agency, stigma management strategies, identity reconstruction and need for policy change. Having studied these findings, I conclude they emphasize the complex interplay of societal stigma and individual experiences among unmarried young mothers in Nigeria and it is on this premise that I suggest the following interventions and their benefits for family life practitioners to help vulnerable young mothers break the silence of stigma

1. Advocacy for Identity Formation to empower young mothers. Advocacy for identity formation is a crucial intervention for addressing the challenges faced by young mothers in Nigeria, particularly those who engage in premarital sex due to a lack of self-awareness and understanding of their identities. This can be achieved through Self-discovery workshops to help young women explore their values, beliefs, and aspirations. Family life practitioners can also facilitate mentorship programs to provide young girls with positive role models and offer guidance with their wealth of experiences

2. Government Policy Reorientation to provide moral and emotional support for young mothers is vital for addressing the stigma associated with unmarried mothers in Nigeria. This intervention can be achieved through these strategies; comprehensive support services for young mothers, including counselling, mental health services, and parenting classes. Practitioners can initiate and advocate for government-led public awareness campaigns aimed at normalizing the experiences of young mothers and the campaigns should focus on reducing stigma, promoting understanding, and highlighting the understanding and the importance of support rather than judgment.

3. Economic Empowerment Programmes: practitioners can implement programs that provide skillset; training, childcare support, and access to employment opportunities that can enhance financial independence for young mothers. Economic stability can reduce vulnerability to poverty and improve general well-being. One key strategy to achieve this is establishing strategic partnerships among various stakeholders that include government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), financial institutions, and voluntary service clubs like Rotary and Lions Club.

By implementing these interventions, it is possible to create a more supportive environment for unmarried young mothers in Nigeria and as such will break the hold of silence on social stigma.

Share

Please follow and like us: