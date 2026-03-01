My last publication of empirical research documenting adult childto-parent abuse in Nigeria has shattered a long-standing cultural silence.

For decades, Nigerian society has conceptualized family violence primarily through the lens of child abuse and intimate partner violence, with advocates and policymakers rallying to protect these recognized affected persons.

However, recent empirical evidence reveals a startling and parallel reality: middle-aged and elderly parents are suffering physical, psychological, and financial abuse at the hands of their adult children, yet their victimization remains hidden beneath layers of shame, cultural taboo, (eewo) and institutional neglect.

Having established the prevalence and characteristics of this phenomenon in previous work, this article addresses the urgent question that follows diagnosis: What can be done? Drawing on global intervention models, Nigerian cultural realities, and the voices of victims themselves, this paper proposes a multi-level framework for curtailing child-to-parent abuse in Nigeria.

The framework recognizes that effective intervention must operate simultaneously at the individual, family, institutional, and policy levels, and must be deeply rooted in Nigerian cultural values while challenging harmful norms that enable abuse to continue unchecked. As a family life practitioner and fatherhood development strategist, I have witnessed firsthand the devastation that family dysfunction wreaks on both parents and children.

I have sat with elderly fathers reduced to tears because the sons they raised sold off their houses while they are still alive. I have listened to mothers who cannot sleep in their own homes because they fear their daughters. And I have come to a sobering conclusion: if we do not act now, the silent suffering of an entire generation will become the inherited trauma of the next. Our senior citizens must be protected in spirit, body, and soul.

They raised us, sacrificed for us, and built the foundations upon which we stand. To abandon them in their old age is not merely a family failure. It is a national disgrace. This article proposes three concrete interventions to address this malady, each targeting a different level of the problem while working together as an integrated response

1. The Structured Family Constitution. The Nigerian family, traditionally a source of strength and identity, is under unprecedented strain. Urbanization, economic pressure, and exposure to global media have eroded the informal structures that once governed family life. Today, many families operate without clear rules, boundaries, or accountability. Children grow up without a coherent understanding of their responsibilities to their parents, and parents, overwhelmed by the demands of survival, fail to establish the structures that would protect them in old age.

A family where children behave brazenly in error will always become a scattered home to the parents in old age. The disrespect that begins in childhood does not magically transform into respect in adulthood. It compounds. It hardens. And eventually, it turns into the abuse we are now documenting. Every family must have a structured family system codified into a Family Constitution, a document that every member of the household, from the youngest child to the oldest parent, is subject to.

2. Police and Multi-Agency Response. When an adult child abuses a parent, where does the parent turn? The police often dismiss family matters as private. Social workers are overstretched and lack training in elder abuse. Healthcare workers may notice injuries but do not ask the right questions. The result is a vacuum of institutional response that leaves victims with nowhere to go and perpetrators with no consequences. The culture of shame compounds this institutional neglect. Abused parents, already burdened by self-blame and fear, find no welcoming door when they summon the courage to seek help.

They retreat further into silence, convinced that their suffering is both their fault and their burden alone. I propose the establishment of a dedicated agency within Nigeria’s existing multiagency response framework, specifically tasked with addressing elder abuse and child-to-parent violence. The logical home for this agency is the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Their mandate can be expanded to include Special Elder Protection Unit

3. Media Campaign Led by Traditional Rulers. Nigeria’s traditional values system, which once placed elders at the pinnacle of societal respect, is under assault. Modernity, materialism, and Western cultural influences have eroded the deference that previous generations accorded to the aged. In many communities, the voice of an elder no longer carries the weight it once did. The result is a cultural vacuum in which disrespect, exploitation, and abuse can flourish unchecked.

Traditional rulers, who once served as the custodians of cultural values, have been marginalized in modern governance structures. Their authority is often symbolic rather than substantive. Yet they retain immense moral influence in their communities. If they speak, people listen. If they condemn an evil, it becomes unacceptable. If they affirm a value, it becomes a norm The abuse of parents by their adult children is a hidden epidemic, but it is not inevitable.

It is the product of family dysfunction, institutional neglect, and cultural erosion, and what human behavior has created, human intervention can undo. The three interventions proposed here are not exhaustive, but they are foundational. They address the problem at three critical levels: