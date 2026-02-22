The phenomenon of violence perpetrated against parents by their adult children, though first identified over four decades ago as “battered parent syndrome” by Harbin & Madden, 1979, as cited in Klun et al, 2024, remains one of the most under-researched and poorly understood dimensions of family violence globally.

Klun et al., (2024, p. 2) define this form of abuse as “the abuse of power (physical, psychological, social, and economic) committed by a grown-up child against his/ her parent or foster parent to achieve a specific goal (control, subordination, economic gains, internal satisfaction, etc.).”

This definition is critical as it distinguishes this type of violence from other forms of family abuse by emphasizing the intentional exercise of power by an adult offspring against a parent.

In the Nigerian context, this power dynamic is particularly fraught, as it fundamentally inverts the deeply held cultural value of filial piety and respect for elders, a cornerstone of many Nigerian ethnic groups as captured by Agbawodikeizu et al., in 2021.

Unlike adolescent-to-parent violence, which has received considerable criminological attention, violence by adult children occupies a conceptual grey area, often overlooked because the perpetrators are no longer juveniles and the victims, while aging, are not always classified under the distinct category of elder abuse (Holt & Shon, 2018, as cited in Klun et al., 2024).

This lack of clear conceptual boundaries has contributed to the systematic invisibility of these victims and the unique dynamics of their victimization, a reality that is arguably amplified in Nigeria where family matters are traditionally considered private and not subject to public discourse or legal intervention (Okunna, 2022).

In a general population study in Sweden, 19 per cent of parents reported having experienced physical violence from their adult children at some point in their lives (Johnson et al., 2022, as cited in Klun et al., 2024). While comparable Nigerian prevalence data is absent, emerging research on elder abuse in Nigeria provides alarming indirect evidence.

A study conducted in Anambra State, Nigeria, found that 32.7 per cent of elderly respondents reported experiencing some forms of abuse, with adult children identified as the most common perpetrators (Agbawodikeizu et al., 2021).

Similarly, a community-based study in Lagos reported a 24.9 per cent prevalence of elder mistreatment, with psychological and physical abuse being frequently cited (Cadmus & Owoaje, 2012).

Across the global studies, a consistent pattern emerges: perpetrators are predominantly male; sons rather than daughters; with an average age ranging from 39.6 to 44.1 years. Victims are disproportionately female, with mothers constituting between 63 per cent and 77 per cent of those abused (Kageyama, Solomon, Yokoyama, 2016, as cited in Klun et al., 2024).

This gendered pattern, probably mirrored in Nigeria given the patriarchal family structure and the particular vulnerability of elderly widows, suggests that the intersection of filial expectation, gender roles, and physical vulnerability creates a specific risk profile for older mothers that demands urgent investigation.

In the Nigerian context, where a parent’s identity and social standing are closely tied to the behavior and success of their children, psychological abuse carries an additional, devastating layer of public shame.

A parent verbally abused or disrespected by an adult child is not only suffering privately but is also subject to community judgment and gossip, which can lead to social withdrawal and isolation.

This fact was corroborated by Okunna in 2022. she noted in her study of family conflict in South-East Nigeria, the stigma associated with “failed parenting” often silences victims more effectively than any direct threat.

Financial exploitation and property crimes committed by adult children against their parents also constitute a significant yet frequently minimized form of abuse. More than half of parents in a Swedish study reported having items stolen by their adult children.

This form of abuse is intimately connected to the perpetrator’s socioeconomic circumstances; unemployment, financial dependence, and substance abuse emerge as consistent risk factors. These global findings have profound resonance in contemporary Nigeria, where economic realities are reshaping family life.

The phenomenon of “adult children” in their 30s and 40s returning to or remaining in the family home due to unemployment, underemployment, or the high cost of housing is increasingly common in Nigerian cities.

News reports frequently document cases of adult children, often sons, physically assaulting parents who refuse to give them money for gambling, alcohol, or other habits.

Punch Newspapers on December 9, 2025, reported an elderly man, Ankyambe Hembaor, was hacked to death by his son, Tordue, during a heated financial dispute as a result of the father refusing to give him money, in the Nyamatsoo Mbagen community of Buruku Local Government Area in Benue State.

Furthermore, disputes over inheritance and the sale of family property are a growing source of conflict, with aging parents sometimes pressured, threatened, or coerced into signing over land or assets to adult children.

Co-residence, driven by these economic pressures, emerges as a critical risk factor, intensifying opportunities for both conflict and exploitation The consequences of violence perpetrated by adult children extend far beyond immediate physical injury, profoundly impacting parents’ psychological and physical health across multiple domains.

Parents experiencing such violence suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome, physical injuries, high blood pressure, and persistent. The economic consequences can be devastating; parents may lose employment due to caregiving demands or have their savings and pensions depleted by financially exploitative children.