BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Catholic School In Niger

…Shot security personnel, abducted many pupils, students, teachers

…CAN condemns attack, wants FG, State govt, security to act swiftly

…We may take action against school management- Police

Suspected terrorists in the early hours of Friday abducted an unconfirmed number of students and teachers at the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri community in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph reports that this attack is coming a few days after a similar attack in Maga village in Kebbi State, where no fewer than 25 students were kidnapped.

As of the time of filing this report, details remain sketchy, but an impeccable source told our Correspondent that many pupils, students and teachers were taken when the terrorists stormed the school between 1 a.m. and 3 am.

New Telegraph Correspondent gathered that the school was still compiling its records to ascertain the number of kidnapped persons

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, condemned the attack in its entirety and called on the federal and state governments, including the security to act swiftly for the safety of the abductees.

The Chairman of the CAN and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said in a statement by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, that the attack was carried out between 1 am and 3 am and a security personnel was badly shot.

While expressing deep concern for the safety of the children, teachers and their parents, the Chairman assured that the Body of Christ (CAN) is actively collaborating with security agencies, community leaders and the government authorities to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Confirming the attack, the Niger state Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, reiterated the Command’s commitment to rescue the students unhurt, and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and support security operations to rescue the students.

Accordingly, in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the COMPOL said we have deployed Police Tactical units, Military components for the immediate rescue of the kidnapped students.

“Also, other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescuing the abducted students.”

The CP also said the attacks will be investigated, and necessary action will be taken against the school management for continuing academic activities, contrary to the State government directive on the closure of schools in the area due to security challenges.