BREAKING: Terrorism: Prosecution Asks Court To Sentence Nnamdi Kanu To Death

The prosecution in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to impose the maximum penalty, death sentence.

Prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), told the court that over 75 security personnel were killed as a result of the terrorism activities allegedly carried out by Kanu, his group, and followers.

He added that several innocent Nigerians also lost their lives, while public and private properties were destroyed in the process.

Awomolo argued that subjecting Kanu to the maximum punishment would serve justice to all the victims of the alleged acts of terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho has stood down the proceedings until shortly before 4pm when he is expected to pronounce the sentence.

Details shortly.