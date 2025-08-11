BREAKING: Tanker Explosion Kills Several People In Kaduna

Several people have been reportedly killed following a fuel tanker explosion in the Dan Magaji area of Zaria, Kaduna State, on Monday, August 11.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 8:30 am, near Rochas Foundation School, along the Kaduna–Kano expressway bypass, from Kwangila to Dan Magaji.

According to the report, the accident involved two fuel-laden tankers and two passenger-filled Golf cars.

Eyewitnesses said the collision triggered five loud explosions, followed by a massive fire that sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over the highway. “All the occupants of the cars died on the spot, except one driver who survived but sustained severe burns,” a witness said.