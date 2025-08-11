New Telegraph

August 11, 2025
BREAKING: Tambuwal In EFCC Custody Over Alleged N189bn Fraud

The immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC (EFCC), at its Abuja corporate headquarters.

New Telegraph gathered that Tambuwal is being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of N189 billion.

The withdrawals are in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering ( Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The governor arrived at the EFCC’s Headquarters around 11:30 am and faced interrogators on the alleged financial crime.

EFCC’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined comment on the matter.

Details later…

