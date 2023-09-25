BREAKING: Supreme Court Chambers Gut Fire

A section of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja has been engulfed by fire in the early hours of Monday, September 25.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire damaged three offices of the judges of the Supreme Court.

Confirming the development, Arise TV, “The Morning Show” anchor, Reuben Abati said, “We don’t know. The breaking news says it’s an attack, so it must be investigated even on the surface of it. It’s disturbing.”

The cause of the inferno was unknown as of the time of filing this report, but a source at the Federal Fire Service said firefighters were at the scene trying to put out the fire.

The source who pleaded not to be named because he was not in the position to speak on the matter said he arrived at the office early this morning to see some officials of the Supreme Court trying to put the fire off, adding however that they had run out of fire extinguishers and are frantically calling the fire service to come.