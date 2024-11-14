BREAKING: Super Eagles Qualify For 2025 AFCON

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have officially booked their spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Morocco.

Their qualification was confirmed following Libya’s 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali, a result that mathematically secured Nigeria’s place in the tournament.

Libya secured the win after Fahd Al-Mesmary fired a goal in the 84th minute to silence the home team.

Tonight’s game between Benin Republic and Eagles is now a must-win for Benin to keep their qualification hopes alive.

More details later…

Share

Please follow and like us: