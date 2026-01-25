Following the interventions of prominent traditional rulers in the South-West, Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is set to return to Nigeria after years in self-exile.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed the development, adding that arrangements were underway for his return, although no specific date has been fixed.

Also, sources familiar with the development disclosed that sustained efforts by respected monarchs, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, played a key role in clearing the path for Igboho’s return and reintegration.

Recall that in 2025, Igboho publicly expressed frustration over his prolonged stay outside the country, appealing to the Federal Government to remove his name from its wanted list.

He made the plea during a visit to the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao, at the monarch’s palace in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

At the time, Igboho maintained that he was not a criminal and should not be treated as one, lamenting that he was declared wanted under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari for offences he said were never clearly stated.

According to him, the declaration had prevented him from using his Nigerian passport and accessing his bank accounts, despite court judgments in his favour.

Confirming the latest development, Koiki said traditional rulers had intervened to resolve outstanding issues with authorities.

He said, “This is a moment of joy for Ibadanland and Yorubaland as a whole. Chief Adeyemo is now cleared to return to Nigeria and is no longer being sought by government authorities.

“With the support of our royal father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Chief Sunday Adeyemo is now free to return home. He is a free man and will soon be back in Ibadan.”

Koiki added that further details regarding Igboho’s return would be made public in the coming days, while expressing appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yoruba traditional rulers across the region, and Yoruba communities at home and in the diaspora for their support during Igboho’s years away from Nigeria.

Sunday Igboho rose to national prominence in January 2021 after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to herders in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, following the killing of a local farmer, Fatai Aborode. His activism, centred on Yoruba self-determination and community security, drew widespread attention and controversy.

On July 1, 2021, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed his residence in Ibadan in an attempt to arrest him, an operation that resulted in a violent confrontation and the death of two of his associates.

Igboho subsequently fled Nigeria and was later arrested on July 19, 2021, at the Cotonou airport in the Benin Republic while attempting to travel to Germany.

He was detained for nearly two years before being released in March 2022. His arrest and detention sparked protests and condemnation across parts of Nigeria, with supporters demanding his release.

Igboho’s anticipated return marks a significant development in the long-running political and legal controversy surrounding his activism.