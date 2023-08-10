BREAKING: South-East Govs Converge In Enugu Over IPOB Sit-At-Home

The five South-East states Governors on Thursday, August 10, meet at the Government House in Enugu, Enugu State.

Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Dr Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo) are the governors who make up the regional South-East Governors’ Forum.

New Telegraph reports that the five governors are meeting for the first time after their swearing-in as governors on May 29, 2023.

It was reported that the issue of Monday’s sit-at-home in the area and the demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since June 2021, would be among the items that would feature prominently on the agenda.

Details later…