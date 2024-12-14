BREAKING: S’Korea’s Parliament Impeaches President Yeol

Share

The embattled President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the parliament over his controversial martial law decree.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the country’s national assembly passed the motion after a 204 to 85 vote on Saturday, December 14.

It would be recalled that this is the second national assembly impeachment vote on Yeol, on Saturday 7 December, Yeol survived an impeachment vote after most ruling party lawmakers boycotted the floor vote.

READ ALSO

Yeol’s presidential powers and duties will be suspended after copies of the impeachment are delivered to him and to the constitutional court.

However, the court has up to 180 days to decide whether to dismiss Yeol as president or restore his powers. If ousted, a national election must be held within 60 days to replace him.

The impeachment followed the December 3, presidential address, where the president declared martial law, accusing the opposition Democratic Party of engaging in anti-state activities and collaborating with North Korean factions to undermine the government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"