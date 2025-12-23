BREAKING: Six Rivers Reps Dump PDP For APC

The wave of defections continued on Tuesday as six members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives crossed over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defecting lawmakers are Dekor Robinson of Khana/Gokana, Bob Solomon of Ahoada East/Abua-Odual, Hart Cyril Godwin of Degema/Bonny, Obuzor Victor Chukwuemele of Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Amadi Blessing Chigeru of Port Harcourt II, and Hon. Felix Uche Nweke of Eleme/Oyigbo.

Four PDP members from the state had defected to the APC last week, and the latest wave comes barely two weeks after the defection of Rivers State Governor, Chief Siminalayi Fubara, to the APC.

Details later…