BREAKING: Simon Lalong Resigns As Tinubu’s Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong has officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him take to his seat in the Senate as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

New Telegraph reports that the former two-term Governor of Plateau made the disclosure in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Makut Simon Macham.

In the letter submitted to President Tinubu on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Minister reminded the President that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Tinubu placed in him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He said, “However, after extensive consultations, as become expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.”