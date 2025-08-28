BREAKING: Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting held on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had in attendance the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

New Telegraph reports that the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as well as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, were among those present at the meeting.

Also present were Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo.

The NEC, chaired by the Vice President, has the constitutional duty of advising the President on the nation’s economic affairs, particularly issues relating to the coordination of economic planning, allocation of revenue, and implementation of national economic policies.

Details later…