Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has visited Woro village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following a violent attack that claimed the lives of at least 75 residents.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Shettima’s visit on Saturday was on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he was received on arrival by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq alongside other state officials.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, “The President has directed that the vice president assess the situation firsthand and convey federal condolences to the grieving families.”

Speaking at the scene of the event, Shettima assured the residents of the community that Justice will be served.

He said, “VP Shettima is conveying President Tinubu’s strong assurances that the Federal Government will not relent until those responsible are tracked, apprehended, and brought to justice.”

President Tinubu had earlier condemned the assaults on Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities, describing the incident as “cowardly and beastly.” He also confirmed that military operations had commenced to apprehend those responsible.

According to the President, an Army battalion under Operation Savannah Shield has been deployed to “checkmate these barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities.”

Tinubu further called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state authorities to provide relief for victims and ensure accountability for the attack.