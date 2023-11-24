BREAKING: Service Sector Growth Boosts GDP To 2.54 % Q, 2023

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) aided by the Service sector attained positive growth of 2.54 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Friday in the latest GDP data for the third quarter 2023 report.

The growth is higher when compared 2.25% recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and higher than the second quarter of 2023 growth of 2.51%.

Third-quarter GDP growth was driven by the Service sector with a growth rate of 3.99% and contributed 52.70% to the aggregate GDP. Other sectors came at a distance gap to the Service sector.

The agriculture sector grew by 1.30%, from the growth of 1.34% recorded in the third quarter of 2022, industry sector was 0.46%, an improvement from -8.00% recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

In terms of share of the GDP, agriculture, and the industry sectors contributed less to the aggregate GDP in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Details later…