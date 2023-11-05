BREAKING: Senator Utazi Resigns Membership Of PDP

Former Senator representing Enugu-North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senator, who represented the district between 2015 and 2023, submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of PDP in Nkpologu Ward of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state, Chief Robert Ezeagu, said the ideals that attracted him to the party have receded into oblivion.

The letter reads: “It is with reservation that I resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party which I had the privilege of being a foundation member at its inception in 1998.

“The reason being that those ideals that attracted me to the party have since receded into oblivion leaving me with no option but to leave and find another party that will afford me ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development.

“I am therefore wishing you all well as you continue to work hard to eke out a living in the best way possible under the present circumstances. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far.”

It is not yet clear whether the Senator is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Labour Party.