The leadership of the 10th Senate on Sunday announced a shift in the date of its resumption.

New Telegraph recalls that the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly had earlier fixed Tuesday, April 29, 2025, for it’s resumption.

However, the new date has been adjusted to Tuesday, May 6, in an internal memo dated Sunday, April 20, 2025, and addressed to all senators.

Signed by the Senate Clerk, Andrew Ogbonna Nwoba, the postponement was hinged on the International Workers’ Day public holiday, which is celebrated on May 1, and for the lawmakers to take their time to attend key constituency engagements

The statement reads, “Distinguished Senators, I am directed to inform you that the resumption of plenary sittings of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Monday, 29th April 2025, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 6th May 2025.

“This postponement is made to allow Distinguished Senators to stay with their constituents during the International Workers’ Day public holiday in the first week of May and to further enhance constituency engagements.

“Distinguished Senators are kindly requested to take note of this postponement while regretting any inconvenience the change might have caused.”

