BREAKING: Senate Screens Cardoso As CBN Governor

The Senate is presently conducting the screening process for the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, and four others nominated by President Bola Tinubu to serve as deputy governors of the apex bank.

New Telegraph had two weeks ago reported that President Tinubu approved the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso as the new CBN Governor pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Following his nomination, Cardoso officially assumed office last Friday, September 22 while awaiting his screening and anticipated confirmation by the Senate.

READ ALSO:

The deputy governor nominees include Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala Bello.

The screening process was initiated based on a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele.