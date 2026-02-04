New Telegraph

February 4, 2026
BREAKING: Senate Declines Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

On Wednesday, the Senate c bydeclined the proposed amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3, of the Electoral Amendment Bill that was introduced to make electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The provision, if accepted, would have compelled presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload results from each Polling Unit to the IREV portal in real time, immediately after completing Form EC&A, which must be signed and stamped by the presiding officer and countersigned by party agents.

But during plenary, the lawmakers opted to continue with the current Electoral Act provision, which mandates that “The presiding officer shall transfer the results, including the total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot, in a manner as prescribed by the Commission.”

Details later…

