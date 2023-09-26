BREAKING: Senate Confirms Cardoso As CBN Governor

The Senate has officially approved the nomination of Dr Olayemi Cardoso as the Governor of the substantive Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Cardoso was confirmed alongside four other nominees for the positions of Deputy Governors of the apex bank who were earlier appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their confirmation was announced by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio during the plenary on Tuesday, September 26 following a grilling process by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The deputy governors confirmed include Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala Bello.

Recall that last week, Cardoso resumed as the CBN governor in an acting capacity pending his screening and expected confirmation by the Senate.

The Senate has scheduled the screening of two more ministerial nominees, nominated by President Bola Tinubu, for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

During the National Assembly’s break, President Tinubu appointed Dr Jamila Ibrahim as the Minister of Youths and Ayodele Olawande as the Minister of State for Youths.