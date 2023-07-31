BREAKING: Senate Clears Wike For Ministerial Role

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been given the go-ahead by the Senate to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly gave their approval on Monday after listing his accomplishments as a Governor and commissioner in different capacities and his curriculum vitae.

Speaking at the grilling of the 10th Assembly, Wike said his love for Nigeria drove him to accept the ministerial offer.

According to him, “I accepted the offer to serve as a ministerial nomination because of my passion to serve Nigeria.”

Wike was hailed as the best politician in Rivers by the legislators, who were represented by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers Southeast) njnduring the screening.

“Our best in Rivers State is His Excellency former Governor Nyesom Wike,” he declared. He serves as our mentor and leader.

“Distinguished senators, we employ that you should let him just take a bow and go. His resume is insufficient to enumerate the works that he has done.”

GodsWill Akpabio, the Senate President, then asked him to bow and adjourn.

Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, had earlier praised the former governor and expressed his delight in the work he accomplished in Rivers State.

Barau said, “The first time, I got to River State; I was shocked because of the impact of the work that you did in the state.

“In fact, I thought I was abroad and not in Nigeria. Will you be able to replicate the same work if you were confirmed as a Minister?”

One of the first ministerial nominees Tinubu sent to the Senate was the former governor of Rivers.

The Senate will start reviewing the ministerial nominees President Bola Tinubu has submitted to them, according to a previous report from New Telegraph.