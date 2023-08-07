BREAKING: Senate Calls For Appointment Of Auditor-General

In accordance with Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution, the Senate has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prompt appointment of an Auditor-General for the Federation.

Sen. Aliyu Wadada, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts convey the information in a signed letter to President Tinubu.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, on Monday, raised worries over the vacant position of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation for the past ten months, despite being the country’s top auditing authority.

The letter read in part, “The absence of a substantive AuGF will affect strict adherence to Accounting Standards and the Annual Reports of the Auditor-General on the accounts of the Federation of Nigeria Agencies and Ministries, Agencies, Departments (MDAs) cannot be efficiently transmitted.

“This will impede necessary checks and balances, which are integral to the functions of the National Assemblies Committees responsible for Public Accounts.”

It added, “Therefore, it is very imperative for President Tinubu to heed our advice in the interest of the country.

“The absence of the auditor-general could affect the efforts of our government in the fight against corruption and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.”

Wadada wrote in the letter that the federal government’s commitment to fiscal accountability and the preservation of public trust will be strengthened by the appointment of a substantive auditor-general.

It made note of the fact that the absence of an auditor general meant that the audit reports for 2020, 2021, and 2022 had not yet been transmitted in accordance with Section 85 (2) of the 1999 Constitution.