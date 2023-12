Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented the sum of N2.2 trillion as the 2024 Budget of Renewal.

Speaking at the presentation of the budget estimate at the State House of Assembly, Sanwo-Olu said the budget has a capital expenditure of N1.224 trillion and a recurrent expenditure of N1.02 trillion. He said that the expected revenue for 2024 is N1.847 trillion.

Sanwo-Olu said the budget will consolidate the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

Details later…