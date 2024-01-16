BREAKING: Roma Sack Jose Mourinho

Roma have announced the sacking of Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff in the Serie A club.

Mourinho became the Giallorossi’s 60th coach in May 2021 and led them to Europa Conference League glory a year later.

He also guided the Italian side to the Europa League final last year but they were beaten 4-1 on penalties by Sevilla after extra-time in Budapest.

Club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”