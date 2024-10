Share

On Monday night, Rodri was crowned the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Vinicus Jr, becoming the first Spaniard in 64 years to win the prestigious award.

Helping Manchester City to a Premier League title and Spain to EURO 2024 success, the Spanish midfielder scooped his first ever gong at the awards ceremony in Paris, becoming the first Spanish player to do so since Luis Suarez back in 1960, and just the third Spaniard ever to do so.

