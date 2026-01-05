Amid the waves of defection that have hit Rivers State, Benibo Anabraba, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), has also announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that Anabraba’s defection was contained in a letter dated Monday, January 5, 2026.

He submitted his resignation to the PDP Chairman in Ward 1 of the state’s Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

Anabraba claimed in the letter that his choice to leave the main opposition party was “Personal.”

Additionally, he conveyed gratitude for the “political leverage gained from the party during the period of my membership.”

It is believed that Anabraba intends to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, despite not revealing his next political move.