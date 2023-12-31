BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Speaker, Ehie Resigns

Edison Ehie, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly resigned from his position and membership of the House.

Edison’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Friday, December 29, 2023, and addressed to the Chairman, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, a copy of which was made available to the PUNCH Online on Sunday.

The speaker’s resignation comes after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political crisis rocking the state, after which some resolutions were made and signed by the parties involved.

The letter read, ” This is to inform you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th River State House of Assembly representing Ahoada- East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter (29th, December 2023).

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to River State subsequently.