BREAKING: Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday night, declared an indefinite strike action over the failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

Recall that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had on Monday met with the leadership of NARD, where he pleaded with them to shelve the planned strike, give him two weeks, and allow him to meet with President Bola Tinubu on the Association’s demands

However, NARD president, Dr. Emeka Orji confirmed that the decision reached at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday in Lagos State, was for its members to withdraw their services by Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023.

According to him, their demands include a 200 per cent salary increment, replacement of doctors who have resigned, and payment of the 2023 residency training allowance

He said: “NARD just declared a total and indefinite strike action. Major demands are immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, payment of skipping arrears, and upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS.

Others are: “payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN, payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions, payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.”