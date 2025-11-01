BREAKING: Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced an indefinite strike, grounding activities in hospitals across the country.

On Saturday, November 1, the National President of NARD, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, announced the commencement of the industrial action in a statement, following the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government.

According to Suleiman, the strike became inevitable after repeated failures by the government to implement agreements reached with the association despite several meetings, appeals, and warnings.

He noted that resident doctors had exhausted all peaceful options, adding that their demands were focused on the survival of the nation’s healthcare system and not personal gain.

“We embark on this total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike not out of desire but out of necessity. Our decision follows the Federal Government’s continued neglect of our legitimate demands and the worsening state of Nigeria’s health system.

“Our demands are not selfish nor politically motivated. They are centred on ensuring that doctors can provide safe, effective, and compassionate care in an environment that safeguards their physical and mental well-being,” he stated.

Among the key issues raised by NARD are unpaid arrears, poor working conditions, inadequate staffing, excessive workload, and the lack of essential medical infrastructure, which the doctors say have crippled healthcare delivery nationwide.

Suleiman warned that the exodus of doctors abroad would continue if urgent measures were not taken to address these concerns.

“A nation’s health system is only as strong as the doctors who sustain it. If those doctors are broken, demotivated, or forced to seek survival elsewhere, the patients suffer most,” he said.

He called on Nigerians — including civil society groups, labour unions, religious and traditional leaders — to support the doctors’ cause and urge the government to act swiftly.

“This is not a fight against the government but a struggle for a functional and humane healthcare system. We appeal to Nigerians to stand with us so hospitals can reopen and patients can once again access the care they deserve,” Suleiman added.

NARD had confirmed plans to commence the strike on Saturday, November 1, 2025, after the government failed to meet its 30-day ultimatum.

Hospitals across the country are expected to face severe disruptions as the industrial action takes effect.